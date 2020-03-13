UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Medical Workers In Paris Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 07:08 PM

Over 50 Medical Workers in Paris Diagnosed With COVID-19 - Reports

A total of 56 medical workers at hospitals in the French capital have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), French BFMTV reported on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) A total of 56 medical workers at hospitals in the French capital have been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), French BFMTV reported on Friday.

The channel reported, citing a letter from the director general of Assistance publique - Hopitaux de Paris, which is a university hospital trust, that in 60 percent of cases, the individuals contracted the disease outside of work.

According to the French Health Ministry, the country has confirmed 2,876 COVID-19 cases as well as 61 fatalities as of Thursday.

