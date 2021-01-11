UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Migrants Rescued In Channel In Two Days

Lille, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :More than 50 migrants including three children have been rescued in the past two days while attempting the perilous crossing of the Channel to Britain, French maritime authorities said Monday.

Attempts by migrants to make the journey by sea have soared in recent years, despite the risks of hypothermia and accidents in the choppy waters of the busy shipping lane.

Twenty-four people aboard several vessels were picked up Sunday in freezing conditions after sending distress messages.

They were brought back to France and handed over to border police agents, the maritime authority in charge of the Channel and the North Sea said.

Thirty more were rescued during two separate attempts to cross early Monday.

