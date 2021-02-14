UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In US - CDC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) More than 50 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday, CDC says 50,641,884 doses have been administered. According to CDC, 13,082,172 people in the US have received two vaccine doses.

As of February 13, 69,883,625 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered, CDC said.

The US has a total of over 27.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at over 484,000 according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

In December, the US food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

