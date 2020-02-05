UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Miners In Ukraine's Donetsk Region Rallying Over Delay In Wages - Trade Union

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) More than 50 miners of the Kapitalnaya mine, situated in the Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk Region in eastern Ukraine, are rallying against long delays in wages, the head of the Independent Trade Union of Miners of Ukraine, Mykhailo Volynets, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Volynets said that 33 miners refused to get out of the mine, which is owned by Ukraine's state-owned Mirnogradugol company, demanding the employer to clear wage arrears.

According to the trade union head, as of February 1, the firm's debt to miners stands at 93.12 million hryvnas ($3.7 million).

"Fifty-two people. The number of protesters at the Kapitalnaya mine of the state-owned Mirnogradugol company ... is increasing," Volynets wrote on Facebook.

From the beginning of the military conflict in Donbas, Ukraine's mining industry has been in steep decline due to the government's lack of control over many mines and refusal to invest in those it does control.

