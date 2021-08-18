Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's presidency is seen as "bad or terrible" by 54% of Brazilians, a significant uptick in disapproval compared to 31% in October last year, the XP/Ipespe pollster found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's presidency is seen as "bad or terrible" by 54% of Brazilians, a significant uptick in disapproval compared to 31% in October last year, the XP/Ipespe pollster found.

The poll, released on Tuesday, also showed that 24% of Brazilians would vote for Bolsonaro, while 40% said they would support former president Lula da Silva. Another 10% said they would vote for Ciro Gomes, the vice president of Brazil's Democratic Labour Party.

Bolsonaro is currently entangled in multiple investigations into his activities as president. Earlier this month, the Brazilian Supreme Court launched a probe into the president's allegations that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud.

At the same time, it began investigating Bolsonaro himself over alleged dissemination of fake news. Several days later, the Supreme court launched a probe into the release of secret Federal Police documents by Bolsonaro that he posted on Twitter in a bid to prove vulnerabilities of Brazil's long-established e-voting system.

In addition to these investigations, the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples from Brazil turned to the International Criminal Court for help in investigating Bolsonaro for crimes allegedly perpetrated against indigenous peoples during his presidency.

The general election in Brazil is scheduled for October 2, 2022.