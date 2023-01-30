More than half of Britons are dissatisfied with the government led by the Conservative Party and believe the next election should remove them from power, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) More than half of Britons are dissatisfied with the government led by the Conservative Party and believe the next election should remove them from power, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday.

"55% think the Conservatives have done a poor job and it is time for a change of government at the next election," the pollster said.

Fifteen percent of respondents are dissatisfied with the Conservative government but do not want a change at the moment, 11% are satisfied with the government but still want a change, and only 10% are satisfied with the government and want no change.

The poll also showed that 55% are dissatisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which is a 6 percentage points increase from December, and 26% are satisfied, a 2 percentage points decrease.

The poll was conducted among 1,001 adults across the United Kingdom from January 18-25.

The next general election in the UK is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025.