UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of Britons Dissatisfied With Conservative Gov't, Want Changes - Survey

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Over 50% of Britons Dissatisfied With Conservative Gov't, Want Changes - Survey

More than half of Britons are dissatisfied with the government led by the Conservative Party and believe the next election should remove them from power, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) More than half of Britons are dissatisfied with the government led by the Conservative Party and believe the next election should remove them from power, an Ipsos poll showed on Monday.

"55% think the Conservatives have done a poor job and it is time for a change of government at the next election," the pollster said.

Fifteen percent of respondents are dissatisfied with the Conservative government but do not want a change at the moment, 11% are satisfied with the government but still want a change, and only 10% are satisfied with the government and want no change.

The poll also showed that 55% are dissatisfied with the performance of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which is a 6 percentage points increase from December, and 26% are satisfied, a 2 percentage points decrease.

The poll was conducted among 1,001 adults across the United Kingdom from January 18-25.

The next general election in the UK is scheduled to be held no later than January 2025.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Poor Job United Kingdom January December From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rain ..

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rainy seasons

15 minutes ago
 Secy for improving value chain of high value crops ..

Secy for improving value chain of high value crops

7 minutes ago
 59 worshipers martyred, 170 injured in police line ..

59 worshipers martyred, 170 injured in police line's mosque blast

7 minutes ago
 Gwadar Customs collected Rs 7 bln as duty in first ..

Gwadar Customs collected Rs 7 bln as duty in first six months

4 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Explosion in Mosque in Pakistan's ..

Death Toll From Explosion in Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Rises to 59 - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Co-Pilot of Doomed Greek Fighter Jet Dies - Air Fo ..

Co-Pilot of Doomed Greek Fighter Jet Dies - Air Force

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.