Over 50% of Chinese Adults Overweight or Obese - Public Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) More than 50 percent of the adult population in China has become overweight or obese, a top Chinese public health expert said on Wednesday.

Top Chinese public health officials held a press conference on Wednesday to release a report on the nutrition and chronic conditions among Chinese residents.

"results from the latest survey showed that more than 50 percent of adults in our country are now overweight or obese, while obesity rate is around 20 percent for children between 6-17 years old and 10 percent for children under the age of six," Zhao Wenhua, chief nutrition expert at China's Center of Disease Control, said during the press conference.

According to the public health report released during the press conference, the average weight for Chinese adults over 18 was 69.6 kilograms (153.4 Pounds) for men and 59 kilograms for women, up 3.4 kilograms and 1.7 kilograms, respectively, from the national average in 2015.

The average height among Chinese adults aged between 18-44 was 169.7 centimeters [5.7 feet] for men and 158 centimeters for women, the report said.

As living standards for Chinese residents continued to improve in recent years thanks to the nation's rapid economic growth, the biggest public health concern in the country moved from malnutrition to chronic diseases associated with obesity.