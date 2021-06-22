UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:11 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) More than 50% of Europeans have already received the first COVID-19 shot as part of mass vaccination campaigns in EU member states, European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the European Commission chief said that the bloc secured a deal for 150 million additional doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"The vaccination campaign is going well, we currently have an average of 57% of the adult population in Europe who have received their first inoculation, 36% received two shots," von der Leyen said at a briefing in Berlin.

The EU official also pointed to the need to achieve economic recovery when the worst period of the pandemic is over.

