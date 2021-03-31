Over 50% Of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 10:31 PM
Fifty-four percent of the French would welcome a nationwide lockdown, the like of which the nation saw at the start of the pandemic last spring, a poll out Wednesday has showed
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) Fifty-four percent of the French would welcome a nationwide lockdown, the like of which the nation saw at the start of the pandemic last spring, a poll out Wednesday has showed.
President Emmanuel Macron is expected to expand coronavirus restrictions during a televised address later in the day.
The previous lockdowns were announced to the nation in the same manner.
A survey conducted from March 30-31 by the Elabe pollster among 1,002 adults showed that the number of those favoring a strict shutdown had grown 11 percentage points since mid-March.
France has been struggling to stem a third wave of the pandemic. A full lockdown has been introduced earlier this month in the worst-hit regions. French media say all schools might be shut next.