UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50% Of French Citizens Want Philippe To Remain Prime Minister - Poll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

Over 50% of French Citizens Want Philippe to Remain Prime Minister - Poll

Over half of the French want the current prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to keep his position as the head of the cabinet after the municipal elections, the second tour of which took place on Sunday, the Harris Interactive - Epoka poll for the LCI, TF1 and RTL media outlets reported late on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Over half of the French want the current prime minister, Edouard Philippe, to keep his position as the head of the cabinet after the municipal elections, the second tour of which took place on Sunday, the Harris Interactive - Epoka poll for the LCI, TF1 and RTL media outlets reported late on Sunday.

According to preliminary data, Philippe has won the municipal elections in the port city of Le Havre, where he had previously served as mayor, with more than 58.8 percent of the vote. The French constitution allows Philippe to appoint another candidate to the mayor's post while he continues to serve as prime minister.

According to the poll, 55 percent of French citizens want to see Philippe as prime minister, and 44 percent want a new one.

One percent of the respondents abstained.

Notably, in a similar poll last year, 48 percent of the French supported the candidacy of Philippe as prime minister, while 51 percent were in favor of appointing a new prime minister, with the same 1 percent of those refraining from an answer.

The second round of municipal elections, which was supposed to be held on March 22, was postponed due to the self-isolation regime caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. At the end of May, the French authorities approved June 28 as the new date for the second round.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Le Havre Same March May June Sunday Post Media From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

14 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

25 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

44 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

59 minutes ago

APHC appreciates Imran Khan for highlighting Kashm ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.