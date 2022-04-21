UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of French Favor Emmanuel Macron Over Le Pen After Debate - Poll

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 12:23 PM

Emmanuel Macron, the current head of state and candidate for the presidency of France, seems more convincing than his rival, Marine Le Pen, to most viewers after a televised debate held on Wednesday, according to an Elabe poll for L'Express, BFMTV and SFR broadcasters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) Emmanuel Macron, the current head of state and candidate for the presidency of France, seems more convincing than his rival, Marine Le Pen, to most viewers after a televised debate held on Wednesday, according to an Elabe poll for L'Express, BFMTV and SFR broadcasters.

Macron was named the "winner" by 59% of respondents, against 39% for Le Pen.

Poll showed that 36% of respondents find Macron more able to unite the French, against 31% for Le Pen.

Macron is also considered more dynamic by 49% of respondents and more sincere by 36%, but also more arrogant by 50%.

Le Pen, on the other hand, appears more worrisome to 50% of respondents but also more understanding of the concerns of citizens by 37% and more capable of reforms by 51%.

The survey was conducted online among 650 people aged 18 and older.

On April 10, France held the first round of the presidential election. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron received 27.84% of the vote, followed by Le Pen with 23.15%, which means they will face one another in a second round on April 24.

