Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) More than half of German citizens believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not up to the job, a poll carried out by the German Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for the Bild newspaper showed on Monday.

According to the survey, which was conducted among 1,000 German citizens, 55% of Germans think that Scholz is not doing a good job as chancellor.

Of these, 24% think that is Scholz failing completely, while 31 percent believe that the chancellor is failing rather in his current tasks, the poll showed, adding that 37% of respondents disagree with the claim formulated in the poll.

The poll also found that, if it were possible to directly elect the head of government now, 27% would vote for Scholz, 15% would vote for the leader of the German conservative Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, while 49% would choose neither of the two candidates.