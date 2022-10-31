UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of Germans Believe Scholz Failing As Chancellor - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2022 | 10:24 PM

Over 50% of Germans Believe Scholz Failing as Chancellor - Poll

More than half of German citizens believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not up to the job, a poll carried out by the German Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for the Bild newspaper showed on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) More than half of German citizens believe that Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not up to the job, a poll carried out by the German Institute for New Social Answers (INSA) for the Bild newspaper showed on Monday.

According to the survey, which was conducted among 1,000 German citizens, 55% of Germans think that Scholz is not doing a good job as chancellor.

Of these, 24% think that is Scholz failing completely, while 31 percent believe that the chancellor is failing rather in his current tasks, the poll showed, adding that 37% of respondents disagree with the claim formulated in the poll.

The poll also found that, if it were possible to directly elect the head of government now, 27% would vote for Scholz, 15% would vote for the leader of the German conservative Christian Democratic Union, Friedrich Merz, while 49% would choose neither of the two candidates.

Related Topics

Vote German Job Christian Government

Recent Stories

Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: ..

Injured France midfielder Pogba out of World Cup: agent

2 minutes ago
 HESCO to resolve power supply problems of industri ..

HESCO to resolve power supply problems of industrialists at earliest : CEO

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Fly Jinnah airline calls on Prime Mi ..

Delegation of Fly Jinnah airline calls on Prime Minister

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian ..

Ukraine water, power cuts after 'massive' Russian missile attack

2 minutes ago
 CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing, receives 36 complain ..

CEO HESCO conducts e-hearing, receives 36 complaints from consumers

4 minutes ago
 Imran Khan submits reply in Supreme Court in conte ..

Imran Khan submits reply in Supreme Court in contempt of court case

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.