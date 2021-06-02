UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50% Of Germans Consider Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, Only 31% Favor US - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Over 50% of Germans Consider Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, Only 31% Favor US - Poll

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) More than 50% of Germans consider Russia a reliable energy supplier, while only 31% are confident in the US, according to a survey published on Wednesday by the German Eastern business Association.

As the poll showed, Germans assess cooperation with Russia in the energy sector positively, as 51% of respondents, up from the 41% last year, consider it a reliable energy supplier.

Thus, Russia occupied third place in reliability of energy supplies, following Norway (78% of respondents) and Canada (52%).

As for the US, only 31% of Germans are confident in supplies from this country. Notably, confidence in the US grew by 10% after US President Joe Biden took office.

The survey was conducted from April 29 to May 10 among 1,001 Germans aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.

Related Topics

Business Russia Canada German Norway April May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

18 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

19 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

27 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

27 minutes ago

Govt withdraws appeal against LHC’s decision to ..

37 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s UK port and logistics hub customer ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.