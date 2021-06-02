Over 50% of Germans Consider Russia Reliable Energy Supplier, Only 31% Favor US - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) More than 50% of Germans consider Russia a reliable energy supplier, while only 31% are confident in the US, according to a survey published on Wednesday by the German Eastern business Association.

As the poll showed, Germans assess cooperation with Russia in the energy sector positively, as 51% of respondents, up from the 41% last year, consider it a reliable energy supplier.

Thus, Russia occupied third place in reliability of energy supplies, following Norway (78% of respondents) and Canada (52%).

As for the US, only 31% of Germans are confident in supplies from this country. Notably, confidence in the US grew by 10% after US President Joe Biden took office.

The survey was conducted from April 29 to May 10 among 1,001 Germans aged 18 and over. For this sample size, the margin of error does not exceed 3.1%.