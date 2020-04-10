TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Over one-half of Iran's COVID-19 patients have recovered, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Friday, adding that the country has recorded 1,972 new cases over the past 24 hours.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,972 new coronavirus cases have been registered. Taking this into consideration, the number of confirmed cases amounts to 68,192," Jahanpur said, as aired by the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network.

He added that the death toll had increased by 122 to 4,232, and 35,465 people ” more than 50 percent of all those infected ” had recovered from the coronavirus.