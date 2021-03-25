UrduPoint.com
Over 50% Of Israeli Citizens Received Both Shots Of Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Minister Yuli Edelstein

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:46 PM

Over 50% of Israeli Citizens Received Both Shots of Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Minister Yuli Edelstein

Over 50 percent of Israeli citizens have received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Over 50 percent of Israeli citizens have received both shots of a coronavirus vaccine, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Thursday.

"We have passed the 50 percent threshold mark of all Israeli citizens who received the second dose of the vaccine. Thanks to all of them, the State of Israel is defeating coronavirus.

All that remains is to follow the instructions so that coronavirus does not return," Edelstein said on Twitter.

According to the health ministry data, the first dose of the vaccine was given to over 5.2 million nationals (55.96 percent of the population) and 4.46 million of them were also administered to the second dose (50.07 percent pf the population).

Israel started inoculating its population against the coronavirus on December 20 and the country oversaw one of the most rapid vaccine rollouts of anywhere in the world. The country is using the vaccine developed by Pfizer.

