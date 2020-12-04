Over 50% of Russians Believe Threat of Nuclear War is Real - Poll

Fifty-three percent of Russians believe in the possibility of a nuclear warfare, with 37 percent of respondents naming the United States as a potential instigator, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Fifty-three percent of Russians believe in the possibility of a nuclear warfare, with 37 percent of respondents naming the United States as a potential instigator, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The new poll data represents a drop in perceived threat level compared with 2014 survey when 64 percent of respondents answered affirmatively to whether or not they thought that a military conflict involving nuclear arms is possible.

While 76 percent of respondents said Russia needs its nuclear arsenal, 62 percent spoke in favor of moving toward global nuclear disarmament.

These questions were asked during a nationwide poll, conducted by phone from November 27-29 among 1,000 adult citizens. The margin of error does not exceed 3.8 percent.