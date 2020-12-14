UrduPoint.com
Over 50% Of Russians Say Not Ready To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Soon - Poll

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:37 PM

Over 50% of Russians Say Not Ready to Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Soon - Poll

Forty-two percent of Russian citizens said they are ready to get inoculated against the coronavirus disease in the near future, while 52 percent are not, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Frida

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Forty-two percent of Russian citizens said they are ready to get inoculated against the coronavirus disease in the near future, while 52 percent are not, a poll by the country's Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) showed on Friday.

The survey was conducted with support from the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which funded the development of Sputnik V vaccine, on November 11-13 among 3,045 Russian adults polled by phone. The margin of error is no more than 2.2 percent.

According to the poll, 63 percent of Russians know about the Sputnik V vaccine, and 76 percent of those are following its clinical trials, among them 28 percent closely and 48 percent not very closely.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of respondents said that if they were to get vaccinated it would be very important to know where the vaccine came from.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia has been at the forefront of vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, developed by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, developed by the Siberian research center Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials. Another vaccine, by the Chumakov research center of the Russian academy of Sciences, will begin Phase 3 trials early in 2021.

