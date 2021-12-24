- Home
- World
- News
- Over 50% of Single-Parent Households in Japan Experience Financial Difficulties - Reports
Over 50% Of Single-Parent Households In Japan Experience Financial Difficulties - Reports
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 07:57 PM
Results of the first government study on child poverty in Japan released on Friday showed that more than 50% of single-parent households in the country struggled financially with 30% of households unable to afford food, Kyodo reported
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) results of the first government study on child poverty in Japan released on Friday showed that more than 50% of single-parent households in the country struggled financially with 30% of households unable to afford food, Kyodo reported.
The study involved 2,715 responses from second year high school students and their parents. The study showed that only 34.
4% of children from single-parent families thought about receiving tertiary education or higher, compared to 49.7% overall.
More than 50% of respondents said that their families experienced economic hardship compared to 25.3% overall. The child poverty rate was staged at 14% relative to other major economies with 11.1% in Germany, 11.4% in Canada and 11.7% in France.
The study concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic may have also significantly affected single-parent and low-income families.