Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

More than half of adults in the United Kingdom, the host country of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, believe that COP26 will not so much benefit the fight against climate change, a poll by the Savanta ComRes consultancy for the Left Foot Forward news outlet found on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) More than half of adults in the United Kingdom, the host country of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, believe that COP26 will not so much benefit the fight against climate change, a poll by the Savanta ComRes consultancy for the Left Foot Forward news outlet found on Wednesday.

"NEW polling with @LeftFootFwd on whether #COP26 will make a positive difference to climate change. Will NOT make a positive difference 51%. Will make a positive difference 31%," the pollster said on Twitter.

Over 65% of surveyed adults aged 65 and older said that they believe COP26 will not have a positive outcome.

In a younger age group from 18 to 24 this share dropped to 32%.

Opinions that COP26 will not be as successful as politicians deem it to be showed little difference between Conservative Party voters and Labour and Liberal Democratic Party voters, standing at 56% and 54%, respectively.

The poll surveyed 2,258 UK adults. The polling period and margin of error were not specified.

COP26 will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The climate summit will be attended by representatives and leaders of around 200 countries.