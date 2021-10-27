UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:01 PM

Over 50% of UK Adults Think COP26 Will Not Have Positive Impact - Survey

More than half of adults in the United Kingdom, the host country of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, believe that COP26 will not so much benefit the fight against climate change, a poll by the Savanta ComRes consultancy for the Left Foot Forward news outlet found on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) More than half of adults in the United Kingdom, the host country of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, believe that COP26 will not so much benefit the fight against climate change, a poll by the Savanta ComRes consultancy for the Left Foot Forward news outlet found on Wednesday.

"NEW polling with @LeftFootFwd on whether #COP26 will make a positive difference to climate change. Will NOT make a positive difference 51%. Will make a positive difference 31%," the pollster said on Twitter.

Over 65% of surveyed adults aged 65 and older said that they believe COP26 will not have a positive outcome.

In a younger age group from 18 to 24 this share dropped to 32%.

Opinions that COP26 will not be as successful as politicians deem it to be showed little difference between Conservative Party voters and Labour and Liberal Democratic Party voters, standing at 56% and 54%, respectively.

The poll surveyed 2,258 UK adults. The polling period and margin of error were not specified.

COP26 will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12. The climate summit will be attended by representatives and leaders of around 200 countries.

Related Topics

United Nations Twitter Glasgow United Kingdom October November From Share Labour

Recent Stories

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ..

UAE, Rwanda review ways to further boost bilateral ties

2 minutes ago
 Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 ..

Late Ex-South Korean President Apologized for 1980 Gwangju Massacre in His Will ..

33 seconds ago
 Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Miss ..

Lavrov Regrets US' Rejection of Moratorium on Missile Deployment in Europe

34 seconds ago
 Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas ..

Information About Use of Turkish Drones in Donbas Comes Only From Kiev - Source

38 seconds ago
 Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of s ..

Conduction of one mln tests in KMU best model of social services: Prof Zia ul Ha ..

43 seconds ago
 Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for ..

Seoul, Moscow Agreed to Speed Up Preparations for Putin's Visit - South Korean D ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.