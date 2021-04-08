UrduPoint.com
Over 50% Of US Navy Population In Europe Received At Least 1 Vaccine Dose - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:36 PM

More than 50 percent of US Navy military and beneficiaries received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines while US Air Force reported nearly 500,000 vaccines administered worldwide, Rear Admiral Gayle Shaffer said during a briefing on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) More than 50 percent of US Navy military and beneficiaries received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccines while US Air Force reported nearly 500,000 vaccines administered worldwide, Rear Admiral Gayle Shaffer said during a briefing on Thursday.

"For European locations, over 50 percent of the Department of the Navy's population, which includes family members, it also includes civilians, contractors and those from the host nation who are eligible to receive it, we have 50 percent of those individuals who have received at least 1 dose of the vaccine," Shaffer said.

With regard to the US Air Force, as of it has delivered 499,683 vaccines to over 125 sites worldwide and vaccinated 444,083 individuals, Maj. Gen. Robert Miller said during the briefing.

Moderna has been so far the Primary vaccine shipped to Europe as Pfizer vaccine presents a challenge for overseas shipment for it requires extremely cold storage, Miller added.

Department of Defense's vaccine allocation has been affected by the incident with 15 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine but will continue be prioritized for overseas military contingents, Army Lt. Gen. Ronald Place said.

