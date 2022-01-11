UrduPoint.com

Over 50% Of Voters In UK Think Prime Minister Boris Johnson Should Resign - Poll

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2022 | 09:49 PM

More than half of voters in the UK believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign amid recent revelations that he allegedly attended a party organized by one of his top aides in the gardens of Downing Street in May 2020, during the first COVID-19 lockdown, according to a poll released on Tuesday

The snap survey conducted by the YouGov polling firm showed that 56% of the people interviewed think Johnson should step down, compared to 27% who said that he should remain in his role, and 17% who said they did not know.

On Monday, the ITV private broadcaster published an email from Johnson's private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 staffers to a party in the garden of the prime minister's residence.

The party, which was allegedly attended by the prime minister and his wife Carrie, appears to have been held on May 20, 2020, when outdoor gatherings were banned in the UK.

Following the disclosure, the London Metropolitan Police said in a statement that it is considering launching an investigation into alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at the prime minister's official residence, and that it has contacted the Cabinet Office.

