Over 50% of Voters Participated in Belarusian Presidential Election - Official

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) More than 50 percent of voters have taken part in the Belarusian presidential election as of 9:00 GMT, thus making it valid, Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said on Sunday.

"The country's election is valid. Over 54% of voters have taken part in the voting [process]," Ermoshina said.

The precise percentage is 54.57, according to the commission data.