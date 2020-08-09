UrduPoint.com
Over 50% Of Voters Participated In Belarusian Presidential Election - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:30 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) More than 50 percent of voters have taken part in the Belarusian presidential election as of 9:00 GMT, thus making it valid, Lidia Ermoshina, the chairwoman of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, said on Sunday.

"The country's election is valid. Over 54% of voters have taken part in the voting [process]," Ermoshina said.

The precise percentage is 54.57, according to the commission data.

