Over 50 Palestinians Injured During Clashes With Israeli Military in Gaza- Health Ministry

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) At least 55 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip on Friday, according to a statement from the Palestinian Health Ministry, obtained by Sputnik.

"Fifty-five people were injured by the Israeli forces, 33 of them were injured by bullets, two ambulances in the east of the Gaza Strip were damaged during the [Great] March of Return," the document said.

The Gaza Strip has been a place of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of the Return which started in March 2018. A year later Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with the Israeli troops on the border, while the Israeli side accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most massive - and violent - rallies often take place on Friday.