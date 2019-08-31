UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Troops In Gaza - Medics

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Over 50 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza - Medics

As many as 54 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) As many as 54 Palestinians were wounded as a result of weekly Friday clashes with Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Ashraf Qidra, spokesman for Gaza's Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

"As for 19:00 [16:00 GMT] today, 54 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip were injured in clashes with the Israeli army at the eastern borders of the enclave, 30 of them were wounded by live bullets," Qidra said, adding that a journalist was also injured.

The Gaza Strip has been the site of massive waves of protests known as the Great March of Return for over a year.

Palestinian protesters continue regular clashes with Israeli troops on the border, while Israel accuses Gaza of ongoing shelling. The most violent protests take place on Fridays.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

