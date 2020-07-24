UrduPoint.com
Over 50 People Detained During Protest Against Netanyahu In Jerusalem - Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 02:20 PM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Over 50 people were detained in Jerusalem during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu late on Thursday, the police have said.

Though the majority of demonstrators outside the prime minister's residence obeyed the rules and voluntarily dispersed, "there were those who refused to disperse after the police had repeatedly announced the end of the protest and asked them to leave the area," according to the press release.

"The police have arrested 55 people suspected of violating public order and attacking police officers and other demonstrators," it added.

According to the Haaretz newspaper, the demonstrators demanded that the prime minister resign over corruption charges and the coronavirus response. The rally escalated into clashes with police. The law enforcement officers used water cannons to disperse a part of demonstrators who tried to head to the city center.

Protests against Netanyahu have been ongoing over the past several weeks.

