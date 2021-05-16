UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 People Detained In Unauthorized Pro-Palestinian Rallies Across France - Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 02:00 AM

Over 50 People Detained in Unauthorized Pro-Palestinian Rallies Across France - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2021) A total of 51 people were detained during unauthorized demonstrations in support of Palestinians across France on Saturday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has announced.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the demonstration in Paris grew more violent, with more people arriving at the location to take part in the rally. Aggressive crowd threw bottles and firecrackers at law enforcement officers and set objects, such as trash cans, on fire, while the police began firing rubber bullets and spraying tear gas in response.

"Thanks to all the police and gendarmes mobilized today, including 4,200 in Paris this afternoon ... 51 detainees, of which 44 are in Paris," Darmanin tweeted.

The minister added that one police officer was injured as a result of clashes with the demonstrators.

The Paris police chief did not authorize the demonstration at the request of Darmanin, who noted that serious public safety violations had been registered during similar rallies in 2014. The minister said that the local authorities were instructed to be vigilant and tough.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Interior Minister France Paris Gas All

Recent Stories

FDI inflows into UAE jumped over 44.2 % to 19.88 b ..

46 minutes ago

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

6 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.