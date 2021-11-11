UrduPoint.com

Over 50 People Evacuated From Afghanistan To Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Japan has evacuated 51 people who worked for Japanese organizations from Afghanistan, the Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, citing the Japanese foreign ministry.

The evacuees include Afghan employees of the Japan International Cooperation Agency and their families, as well as one Japanese national, the news agency said.

The group was reportedly taken on a private plane to Qatar, where all evacuees received Japanese visas and airline tickets. Their plane arrives in Japan on Thursday.

In total, Tokyo plans to evacuate 500 employees of Japanese organizations.

However, so far, only about 100 people have arrived in Japan, not including those who arrive on Thursday.

The Taliban (an organization under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) entered Kabul on August 15. The US-backed Afghan government collapsed. On September 7, the Taliban announced the composition of the interim government. It is headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as a foreign minister during the first Taliban rule. Akhund has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

