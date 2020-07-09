Over 50 People Evacuated in Moscow Region Over Dam Failure - Local Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) More than 50 people have been evacuated in the town of Ruza, Moscow Region, over a dam failure, the local authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during the construction of a bypass channel.

"Despite all the efforts, the dam has collapsed.

The water flowed the bed of the Gorodyanka [river] and then the Ruza River. No people have been injured ... A total of 52 people, including seven children, have been evacuated," the local authorities wrote on an Instagram page.

The dam collapse left 29 smallholdings and the same number of private houses flooded.

The incident took place amid the heavy rains in the Moscow Region.