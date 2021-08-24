Over 50 People Get Food Poisoning From Ritual Dish in India - Police

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) More than 50 people came down with food poisoning in the Indian state of Assam after eating a worship dish known as Prasada, the Indian police said on Monday.

The vegetarian dish was served at a religions function organized by a local villager on Sunday.

Guests then started complaining of stomachache and feeling sick.

As a result, over 50 villagers have been hospitalized since Sunday evening. They are in a stable condition as of now.

On Monday, the authorities confiscated the entire stock of the pigeon pea ” the key component of Prasada ” from a shop where the villager purchased his ingredients. An investigation is underway.