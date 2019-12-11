Over 50 People Hospitalized After Bus Accident in Northern China - Reports

Fifty-three people have been hospitalized after a bus overturned in the autonomous Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, China Central Television reported on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Fifty-three people have been hospitalized after a bus overturned in the autonomous Chinese region of Inner Mongolia China Central Television reported on Wednesday.

The accident took place earlier in the day, at 10:05 a.m. local time (02:05 GMT) on the G2511 highway, according to the news outlet.

The Vehicle was headed from the city of Fushun, located in the northeastern province of Liaoning, to the Hinggan League, an administrative unit within Inner Mongolia.

There were 51 passengers and two drivers, all of whom were swiftly hospitalized after the accident. Their current state is reported to be stable.

The reasons behind the accident are currently being investigated.