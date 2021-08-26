Over 50 People Injured in Explosions Outside Kabul Airport - Reports

Over 50 people were injured in the explosions outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Over 50 people were injured in the explosions outside Kabul airport, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, a source in an emergency hospital in the Afghan capital told Sputnik that 10 people were killed and over 15 others injured in the blast. The attack was reportedly carried out by a suicide bomber of the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).