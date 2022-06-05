UrduPoint.com

Over 50 People Killed In Church Attack In Nigeria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Over 50 People Killed in Church Attack in Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2022) Over 50 people were killed and many others injured in the Nigerian town of Owo on Sunday in an armed attack by unidentified gunmen on a local church, Nigerian media reported.

A group of assailants broke into St. Francis Catholic Church during the Sunday service and opened fire on parishioners, the Nigerian Tribune reported, citing a source. The attackers also set off several explosives on the church grounds, though most of the victims died due to gunshot wounds, according to the newspaper.

The death toll can be expected to increase soon, as many were gravely injured in the shooting, the source told the media outlet. All those wounded were taken to a medical center. Their number is still unknown.

A nurse told the Nigerian Tribune that the hospital lacks stuff to provide medical assistance to all the victims. Some of those injured were taken to a private medical center.

According to the newspaper, the perpetrators fled the scene after the shooting. The details of the incident are being investigated.

