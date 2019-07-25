UrduPoint.com
Over 50 People Killed In Lightning Strikes In Eastern India Over Past 2 Days - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

As many as 51 people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of lightning strikes that hit eastern Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand over the past two days, local media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) As many as 51 people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of lightning strikes that hit eastern Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand over the past two days, local media reported on Thursday.

A total of 39 people were killed in Bihar and 12 more in Jharkhand, NDTV broadcaster reported, citing police. Local authorities have pledged to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims, as well as to provide the necessary treatment to those injured.

Earlier this week, as many as 35 people were reported killed in Uttar Pradesh state due to natural calamities.

