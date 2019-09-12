MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Over 50 people have been killed in floods in Niger triggered by rainfalls that have been ravaging since June, with 132,000 more affected by the natural disaster, the Nigerien government said on Wednesday.

"The situation with floods as of September 10, 2019: a total of 132,528 are affected and 57 [others are] killed," the government said in a statement.

It also extended its condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

"The government, with the support of partners, is taking measures to provide urgent assistance to the affected population," it added.

The three-month rainy season annually hits the landlocked country, one of the poorest in the world. This year, however, it has also affected the capital and even desert areas of Niger.