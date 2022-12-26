Over 50 People Poisoned After Train Carrying Ammonia Derailed in Serbia - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) A train carrying ammonia derailed on Sunday in the city of Pirot in southeastern Serbia, leading to the poisoning of more than 50 people, the city's mayor Vladan Vasic said.

"The ammonia leak caused 51 cases of poisoning," Vasic said duting a press conferrence as quoted by the Agence France-Presse.

According to the mayor, seven people were hospitalized.

"Seven people were taken to hospital in (the city - ed.) Nis," Vasic said.

Earlier in the day, the Serbian Interior Ministry said the train derailed in the evening, causing a leak of ammonia and a large amount of gas released into the atmosphere, urging local residents not to leave their homes.