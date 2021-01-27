Over 50 Peopled Killed in Traffic Accident in Cameroon - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Fifty-three people were killed and 29 others injured, as a bus collided with a truck near Cameroon's western town of Dschang, local news outlet Journal du Cameroun reported on Wednesday, citing regional governor Awa Fonka Augustine.

The traffic accident happened at around 3:00 local time (2:00 GMT). As the truck was carrying fuel, both vehicles caught fire after the collision.