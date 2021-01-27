UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Peopled Killed In Traffic Accident In Cameroon - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Over 50 Peopled Killed in Traffic Accident in Cameroon - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Fifty-three people were killed and 29 others injured, as a bus collided with a truck near Cameroon's western town of Dschang, local news outlet Journal du Cameroun reported on Wednesday, citing regional governor Awa Fonka Augustine.

The traffic accident happened at around 3:00 local time (2:00 GMT). As the truck was carrying fuel, both vehicles caught fire after the collision.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Governor Vehicles Traffic Cameroon

Recent Stories

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

28 minutes ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

16 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

16 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

17 minutes ago

Khanpur canal desilting project to be launched on ..

17 minutes ago

Putin Warns Against Heated Conflicts, This Could M ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.