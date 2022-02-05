UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Convoy Finland Rally In Helsinki - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Over 50 Protesters Arrested During Convoy Finland Rally in Helsinki - Police

Finnish police detained 55 protesters outside the country's parliament building in Helsinki demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel prices, the capital's police department said on Saturday

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2022) Finnish police detained 55 protesters outside the country's parliament building in Helsinki demonstrating against COVID-19 restrictions and high fuel prices, the capital's police department said on Saturday.

Inspired by the Canadian trucker protests that have brought Ottawa to a standstill, the Convoy Finland protesters practiced civil disobedience and public disruption.

"Police towed dozens of vehicles from the Mannerheimintie street and arrested 55 people. Two arrested are suspected of violent opposition to a police officer," the police said in a statement.

Traffic in Helsinki was fully restored in the early hours of Saturday, according to the police.

In mid-January, the Finnish government announced an extension of COVID-19 restrictions by two weeks beyond their deadline at the end of January given elevated occupancy rates in hospitals.

Related Topics

Police Parliament Vehicles Ottawa Helsinki Finland January From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COA ..

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COAS

4 minutes ago
 Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the fie ..

Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the field of digital marketing and go ..

15 minutes ago
 AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecede ..

AJK observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented enthusiasm, renewed pledg ..

6 minutes ago
 Chairman KSFJ, Barrister Shahid Majeed submits res ..

Chairman KSFJ, Barrister Shahid Majeed submits resolutions to UN office and Indi ..

6 minutes ago
 Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kash ..

Alhamra Art gallery holds photo exhibition on Kashmir Day

6 minutes ago
 Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

Walk taken out to mark Kashmir Solidarity day

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>