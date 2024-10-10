Over 50 reforms enacted on women ’s rights, reflecting Saudi values, culture , Al-Tuwaijri Says

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala bint Mazyed Al-Tuwaijri emphasized that empowering women is crucial to empowering society, as it is a fundamental human right.

She highlighted that empowering women has been a goal of the National Transformation Program, a part of Vision 2030, and that legislative reforms for women have been made possible as a result.

In Geneva during the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's opening statement at the 89th session of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, Dr. Al-Tuwaijri stated, "This positive systematic change and the historic reforms and developments in protecting women's rights would not have been achieved without the political will embodied in the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and the awareness of Saudi society.”

She affirmed that the Kingdom has witnessed overall development in the legal system, including the legal framework for women's rights, with many laws and legislation being amended and issued to ensure gender equality, equal opportunities, and enhanced women's empowerment.

Dr. Al-Tuwaijri noted that over 50 reforms have been achieved in the Kingdom in the field of women's rights, which is in line with its deep-rooted values and culture. Some of the prominent reforms include amending the travel documents and civil status systems to achieve gender equality, amending the social insurance system for a retirement age of 60 years for both genders, and amendments to the labor system that enhanced equality between men and women in rights, duties, and terms of service.

Other reforms include the issuance of the Anti-Harassment Crime System; improving women's right to education, health, and social protection; and expanding the participation of women in the judicial, legal, military, security, sports, and cultural fields, she said.

Dr. Al-Tuwaijri concluded by affirming the Kingdom's continued progress in fulfilling its obligations under the human-rights conventions to which it has become a party, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.

The Kingdom's special report was submitted in accordance with Article 18 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.