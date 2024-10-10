- Home
- World
- Over 50 reforms enacted on women ’s rights, reflecting Saudi values, culture , Al-Tuwaijri Says
Over 50 Reforms Enacted On Women ’s Rights, Reflecting Saudi Values, Culture , Al-Tuwaijri Says
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) President Dr. Hala bint Mazyed Al-Tuwaijri emphasized that empowering women is crucial to empowering society, as it is a fundamental human right.
She highlighted that empowering women has been a goal of the National Transformation Program, a part of Vision 2030, and that legislative reforms for women have been made possible as a result.
In Geneva during the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's opening statement at the 89th session of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women, Dr. Al-Tuwaijri stated, "This positive systematic change and the historic reforms and developments in protecting women's rights would not have been achieved without the political will embodied in the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and the awareness of Saudi society.”
She affirmed that the Kingdom has witnessed overall development in the legal system, including the legal framework for women's rights, with many laws and legislation being amended and issued to ensure gender equality, equal opportunities, and enhanced women's empowerment.
Dr. Al-Tuwaijri noted that over 50 reforms have been achieved in the Kingdom in the field of women's rights, which is in line with its deep-rooted values and culture. Some of the prominent reforms include amending the travel documents and civil status systems to achieve gender equality, amending the social insurance system for a retirement age of 60 years for both genders, and amendments to the labor system that enhanced equality between men and women in rights, duties, and terms of service.
Other reforms include the issuance of the Anti-Harassment Crime System; improving women's right to education, health, and social protection; and expanding the participation of women in the judicial, legal, military, security, sports, and cultural fields, she said.
Dr. Al-Tuwaijri concluded by affirming the Kingdom's continued progress in fulfilling its obligations under the human-rights conventions to which it has become a party, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.
The Kingdom's special report was submitted in accordance with Article 18 of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
More Stories From World
-
Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family4 minutes ago
-
Monster Hurricane Milton makes landfall, walloping coast of Florida4 minutes ago
-
'Precarious' situation in occupied Kashmir threatens int'l peace & security: Pakistan5 minutes ago
-
Greek international Baldock, dead at 31: family14 minutes ago
-
Experts outline AI applications at Saudi Falcons, Hunting Exhibition15 minutes ago
-
US warns Israel not to repeat Gaza destruction in Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
Mumbai mourns Indian industrialist Ratan Tata25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Falcons Club, King Saud University sign Memorandum of Cooperation55 minutes ago
-
Indian tycoon Ratan Tata dies at 861 hour ago
-
Mets advance on Lindor grand slam, Yankees and Tigers win1 hour ago
-
Home is far away for Madagascar in AFCON qualifying1 hour ago
-
Youth facing unprecedented wave of violence, UN envoy warns2 hours ago