Over 50 Rohingya Refugees Dock In Indonesia's Aceh, Receive Treatment - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Over 50 Rohingya Refugees Dock in Indonesia's Aceh, Receive Treatment - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2022) Fifty-seven Rohingya illegal migrants from Myanmar's Rakhine state have reached Indonesia's shore in the westernmost province of Aceh and were offered temporary shelter and medical assistance, Indonesian news agency Antara reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

The all-male group of Rohingya refugees has been adrift on an unseaworthy vessel in the Andaman Sea since the beginning of December. Aceh residents helped them bring the boat to the pier and provided them with food, water and first aid, as well as informed the authorities about the arrival, the news agency said.

The authorities dispatched doctors to the site upon receiving the message. Health workers examined the refugees, who spent almost one month on the sea, and immediately transferred several of them to hospitals for treatment, the report said.

The rest of the migrants were placed in a temporary shelter by the local welfare office. All arrivals passed medical examinations, including coronavirus testing.

The Aceh immigration authorities are awaiting the government's decision about the Rohingya group's future, Antara said.

The Rohingya, a Muslim ethnic group that predominantly resides in Myanmar's Rakhine, have been targeted by the country's military for years. Some 1.1 million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Myanmar's military began an operation on August 25, 2017 to defeat the insurgency in Rakhine.

