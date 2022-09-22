UrduPoint.com

Over 50 Russian, Donbas POWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Over 50 Russian, Donbas POWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks have resulted in return of 55 prisoners of war from Russia and Donbas republics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As a result of a complex negotiation process on the exchange, 55 military personnel of the Russian armed forces, the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, who were in fatal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Kiev regime tonight," the ministry said, adding that returned soldiers are now in Russian hospitals.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev From

Recent Stories

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

SC again suggests PTI to return to parliament

33 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Forei ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of ..

38 minutes ago
 Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 ..

Monster flood devastated 80 % rice in Sindh and 60 % in South Punjab: Shahzad Al ..

1 hour ago
 US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

US president asks world to help flood-hit Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision o ..

PM urges world to support Pakistan for provision of relief to flood victims

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.