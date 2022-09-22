Over 50 Russian, Donbas POWs Returned From Ukraine After Exchange - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Moscow-Kiev talks have resulted in return of 55 prisoners of war from Russia and Donbas republics, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"As a result of a complex negotiation process on the exchange, 55 military personnel of the Russian armed forces, the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, who were in fatal danger in captivity, were returned from the territory of Ukraine controlled by the Kiev regime tonight," the ministry said, adding that returned soldiers are now in Russian hospitals.