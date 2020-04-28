Over 50 Servicemen Injured in Clashes With Protesters in Lebanon - Army Command

More than 50 Lebanese military members have been injured in clashes with protesters that took place in the cities of Tripoli and Akkar, as well as in the Bekaa Valley, the Lebanese army command said on Tuesday, adding that 13 activists were detained

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) More than 50 Lebanese military members have been injured in clashes with protesters that took place in the cities of Tripoli and Akkar, as well as in the Bekaa Valley, the Lebanese army command said on Tuesday, adding that 13 activists were detained.

Mass protests broke out in Lebanon over the state of emergency due to COVID-19, which was declared on March 16 and is set to last until May 11. People demand that the government changes the worsening economic situation, which is a consequence of the tough economic and financial crisis that Lebanon has been living through since October.

The command said that 40 servicemen were injured as a result of rallies that occurred in Tripoli, with nine protesters having been arrested. According to local news outlets, one protester died in the city.

"During the rallies organized by provocateurs in Tripoli .

.. 40 army personnel were injured, including six officers. Nine people, who threw grenades and stones at Faisal Karami's [lawmaker] house and the military, were detained," the command said in a communique.

Meanwhile, another 10 servicemen were also injured in the clashes in the city of Akkar and the Bekaa Valley, as demonstrators threw stones at them. Four protesters have been also detained.

Additionally, protesters burned down several bank departments and ATMs. According to local media reports, protesters threw Molotov cocktails and hand grenades at army vehicles, and some private and municipal buildings were destroyed.

The demonstrations also rocked such cities as Beirut and Sidon. As of now, the situations have stabilized, as the army has managed to gain control over them.