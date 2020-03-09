Over 50 Social Workers Died on Duty During Coronavirus Epidemic Across China - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) More than 50 social workers have died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic in China while performing their duties, an official of the Chinese Civil Affairs Ministry Chen Yueliang said on Monday.

"As of March 8, 53 social workers had already died in cities and villages across the country while on duty during the epidemic," the official said at a press conference, adding that 92.5 percent of them were members of the Chinese Communist Party.

Social workers in China are employees of house committees, who provide basic social services to residential areas.

There are currently 80,735 confirmed coronavirus cases in mainland China (a day ago, there were 80,695 cases). The total death toll in China now stands at 3,119.

Over 19,000 are currently being treated for COVID-19 in China, as compared to 20,500 a day ago, more than 5,100 are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the number of people who contracted COVID-19 disease globally has reached 110,00. The virus has spread to more than 95 countries since emerging in China in December.