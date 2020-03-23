UrduPoint.com
Over 50 Syrian Refugees Return Home From Lebanon Over Past 24 Hours - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 04:46 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) More than 50 Syrian refugees have returned to their home country from Lebanon over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 52 refugees have returned to the Syrian Arab Republic from foreign states," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.

It specified that all of these people � including 15 women and 27 children � had returned from Lebanon via the Jaydet-Yabus and Talkalakh checkpoints, while no refugees had passed via the Nassib checkpoint on the border with Jordan.

No internally displaced Syrians have returned to their places of residence in the Arab republic over the given period either.

Syrian engineering units have, meanwhile, cleared of mines 2.7 hectares (6.7 acres) of land in the settlements of Duma, Damascus province, and Jasim and Al Harah, Daraa province. Sixty-one explosive devices have been destroyed over the past 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

Separately, the ministry said that neither Russia nor Turkey had registered any ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours. It added that Russian military had held no humanitarian operations in Syria over the given period.

More Stories From World

