Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Security Forces - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Over 50 members of the Taliban militant movement were killed in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province and eastern Khost province in clashes with security forces, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"Last night, dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked the security posts in Qarqin district of Jawzjan province, 32 Taliban were killed and 25 others injured in a response attack," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from that, 21 Taliban militants were killed in Khost in a counter-attack by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), the ministry went on to say.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked ANSF checkpoints in the Musa Khel district of Khost province, 21 Taliban were killed and nine others injured," the statement read.

One Kalashnikov assault rifle, one Icom radio receiver and "a quantity of ammunition" were seized by security forces, according to the ministry.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense has not reported any casualties suffered by Afghan forces in the clashes.