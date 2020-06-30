UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed In Clashes With Afghan Security Forces - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 01:52 PM

Over 50 Taliban Militants Killed in Clashes With Afghan Security Forces - Defense Ministry

Over 50 members of the Taliban militant movement were killed in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province and eastern Khost province in clashes with security forces, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Over 50 members of the Taliban militant movement were killed in Afghanistan's northern Jawzjan province and eastern Khost province in clashes with security forces, the Afghan Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"Last night, dozens of Taliban insurgents attacked the security posts in Qarqin district of Jawzjan province, 32 Taliban were killed and 25 others injured in a response attack," the ministry said in a statement.

Apart from that, 21 Taliban militants were killed in Khost in a counter-attack by the Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF), the ministry went on to say.

"Last night, Taliban insurgents attacked ANSF checkpoints in the Musa Khel district of Khost province, 21 Taliban were killed and nine others injured," the statement read.

One Kalashnikov assault rifle, one Icom radio receiver and "a quantity of ammunition" were seized by security forces, according to the ministry.

The Afghan Ministry of Defense has not reported any casualties suffered by Afghan forces in the clashes.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Militants From

Recent Stories

Prime Minister approaches UN SG over Indian illega ..

31 seconds ago

Ehsaas Program; Rs 2179.032 mln provided to 181,58 ..

35 seconds ago

Int'l airlines resuming flights to China amid rela ..

36 seconds ago

Trump Received Intel Briefing on Suspected Russia- ..

40 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 319,900 cuse ..

35 minutes ago

Rescue holds mock exercise to cope flash flood

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.