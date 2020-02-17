Over 50 Taliban Militants Surrender in 2 Afghan Provinces - Defense Ministry

More than 50 members of the Taliban movement have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the country's provinces of Herat and Ghor, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) More than 50 members of the Taliban movement have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in the country's provinces of Herat and Ghor, the Afghan Defense Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry's statement, 56 Taliban militants, led by their commanders Mullah Naseer, Mullah Rabbani and Mullah Hasin have surrendered to the Afghan security forces in Ghor's Shahark district and Herat's Chasht-e-Sharif district.

The current number of surrendered militants in Shahark and Chasht-e-Sharif is now 638 people, the ministry said in a statement.

The statement cites military pressure as the main reason behind their surrender.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hai Khatib, a spokesman for the Ghor governor, has said that the surrender will reduce the security threat in the Kunj area and that the situation will be under the Afghan security forces' control.