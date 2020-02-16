Over 50 US Military Trucks Leave Iraq for Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) A US convoy of about 55 military trucks has arrived from Iraq to Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Sham FM radio station reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the convoy was carrying tanks, military hardware and engineering equipment.

Since 2014, the United States and its allies have been conducting a military operation against the Islamic State (a terror group, banned in Russia) in Syria, acting without permission of the country's authorities.