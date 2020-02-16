UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 US Military Trucks Leave Iraq For Northeastern Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Over 50 US Military Trucks Leave Iraq for Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) A US convoy of about 55 military trucks has arrived from Iraq to Syria's northeastern province of Al-Hasakah, Sham FM radio station reported on Sunday.

According to the broadcaster, the convoy was carrying tanks, military hardware and engineering equipment.

Since 2014, the United States and its allies have been conducting a military operation against the Islamic State (a terror group, banned in Russia) in Syria, acting without permission of the country's authorities.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Iraq United States Sunday From

Recent Stories

ADPower announces building of largest independent ..

52 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Sheikh M ..

1 hour ago

96% compliance in UAE companies&#039; preliminary ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Credit Insurance meets with Lord Mayor of L ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Consumer Price Index decreased 1.8% in J ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Ivanka Trump

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.