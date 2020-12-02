UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 50 Violations Found At Russia's Yadrovo Landfill - Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 11:03 PM

Over 50 Violations Found at Russia's Yadrovo Landfill - Watchdog

Waste disposal at Russia's Yadrovo landfill is being carried out beyond the allocated areas and extended to the water protection zone of the local river, resulting in over 50 violations, the press service of the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Waste disposal at Russia's Yadrovo landfill is being carried out beyond the allocated areas and extended to the water protection zone of the local river, resulting in over 50 violations, the press service of the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, reported on Wednesday.

"There were 51 violations of the law revealed in the field of environmental protection and waste management," the watchdog said in a release following an unscheduled on-site inspection of the Yadrovo landfill, in Moscow Region's city of Volokolamsk.

Based on the results of laboratory analyses, environmental inspectors confirmed that the Yadrovo landfill had a negative impact of the environment, including on air, soil, groundwater and the Gorodnya river that runs near the landfill.

On Monday, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that the last two old-type landfills in the region - Yadrovo and Lesnaya - would be closed within a week.

In 2018, an emergency was introduced on the territory of the Yadrovo landfill, due to the unpleasant smell that came from the dumping site. In march of the same year, landfill gas was released at the landfill. Protests by local residents started after children felt sick and were taken to hospitals with symptoms of gas poisoning. However, the inspection did not reveal harmful substances exceeding the norms in the air in Volokolamsk.

Related Topics

Governor Moscow Water Russia Same SITE March Gas 2018 From

Recent Stories

PA made record legislation during current govt's t ..

2 minutes ago

EU to Review Russian Businessman's Request to Lift ..

2 minutes ago

Hague Police Detain Suspect After Stabbing Attack ..

2 minutes ago

PDM's uncalled-for narrative rejected in Multan, s ..

6 minutes ago

2781-kanal land retrieved

7 minutes ago

Spain's Football Federation Retains Messi's Yellow ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.