MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Waste disposal at Russia's Yadrovo landfill is being carried out beyond the allocated areas and extended to the water protection zone of the local river, resulting in over 50 violations, the press service of the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, reported on Wednesday.

"There were 51 violations of the law revealed in the field of environmental protection and waste management," the watchdog said in a release following an unscheduled on-site inspection of the Yadrovo landfill, in Moscow Region's city of Volokolamsk.

Based on the results of laboratory analyses, environmental inspectors confirmed that the Yadrovo landfill had a negative impact of the environment, including on air, soil, groundwater and the Gorodnya river that runs near the landfill.

On Monday, Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov said that the last two old-type landfills in the region - Yadrovo and Lesnaya - would be closed within a week.

In 2018, an emergency was introduced on the territory of the Yadrovo landfill, due to the unpleasant smell that came from the dumping site. In march of the same year, landfill gas was released at the landfill. Protests by local residents started after children felt sick and were taken to hospitals with symptoms of gas poisoning. However, the inspection did not reveal harmful substances exceeding the norms in the air in Volokolamsk.