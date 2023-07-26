Over 50 Whales Died After They Stranded on Beach in Western Australia - Authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) More than 50 whales have died after they stranded on Cheyne Beach in Western Australia, the regional Parks and Wildlife Service said on Wednesday.

"Sadly 51 whales have died overnight after a mass stranding at Cheynes Beach," the service said on social media.

The statement added that Parks and Wildlife Service staff and volunteers were trying to return the remaining 46 whales to deeper water.

On Tuesday, the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions of Western Australia received reports that a pod of 60-70 long-finned pilot whales grouped approximately 150 meters (492 feet) from Cheyne Beach. Later, the whales began to strand on the beach.