Over 500 Berliners Stage Protests Against COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

More than 500 Berliners gathered on Saturday for another rally against the restrictive measures introduced by the authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) More than 500 Berliners gathered on Saturday for another rally against the restrictive measures introduced by the authorities to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

At the moment, rallies and public events in Berlin can only be staged in compliance with a number of rules, which includes a requirement to limit the maximum number of participants to 20 people, hygiene standards as well as a 1.5-meter distancing between each other must be observed.

The rally was supposed to take place at the city's Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz, but the police blocked the entrance to it.

According to the Berlin police spokeswoman, there are about 300 people at the square itself and almost the same amount of people in the nearby areas.

"Today there are significantly fewer people than a week ago, that's for sure," the spokeswoman told Sputnik.

When asked if this was due to bad weather conditions, she noted that the weather did play a big role.

This week, the police do not detain as many protesters as it did last week. The law enforcement officers quickly dispersed a group of the most active participants at the intersection of Rosa-Luxemburg-Platz and Munzstrasse streets, limiting themselves to single detention and without using special means.