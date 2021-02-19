Over 500 Bubonic Plague Cases Detected in Northeastern DR Congo - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The Democratic Republic of the Congo's northeast Ituri province has detected more than 500 infections of the bubonic plague, over 30 of them fatal, the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

Regional Health Minister Patrick Karamura told the news agency that the province detected over 520 plague cases with the death toll at more than 31. The official specified that besides the bubonic plague, there are five cases of a pulmonary variant of the disease and two infections of septicemic form.

According to a member of the Ecohealth Alliance NGO, Anne Laudisoit, also cited by the agency, the disease's resurgence was detected from November 15-December 13, 2020, affecting mostly teenagers of 13 years.

However, the expert indicated, the average age gap between the cases was significant, with the youngest infected being 3-months-old and the oldest aged 73.

Notably, the World Health Organization warned against a surge in plague cases back in mid-summer 2020, observing mass mortality of rats in the province, which is believed to be an indicator of the disease.

Plague is a deadly disease for humans and other mammals if left untreated. It is transmitted by fleas carried by wild rodents and includes such symptoms as weakness, fever and headache. The virus occurs most often in Africa and Asia.